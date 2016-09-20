FBI checking for connection between peeping Tom incident, child abduction cases

The car that the FBI are looking for in connection with the abductions. (Source: FBI)

The FBI says they are checking to see if Sunday's peeping Tom incident in Elyria is linked to the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Elyria girl on Feb. 25 and the abduction of a Cleveland girl on May 21.

Officials say there is no definitive connection.

Police are looking for the man caught peeking Sunday through a little girl's window in Elyria.

This comes as the FBI investigates the abduction of a 6-year-old girl and the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old. The 6-year-old was dropped off two miles from her house 17 hours after she was abducted. The FBI previously said that there may be a social media link between the Elyria and Cleveland abduction cases, and also says there is a forensic link.

The abduction suspect is still missing. The vehicle involved is a 2002-2003 Chevy Malibu with a front driver's side mismatched fender. Police recently expanded their search to include Buffalo, Detroit, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Man who lives near where peeping tom incident happened on Sunday says looks like someone tried to get in his 3-year-old daughter's bedroom pic.twitter.com/PldhSqky9c — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) September 20, 2016

Special Agent Vicki Anderson says the peeping Tom incident has some similarities to the other cases.

A woman reported finding a man staring into her young daughter's window early Sunday morning on West River Road.

"I can just see him, his face, still," said the woman who did not want to be identified. "I can see what he was wearing. I can see him standing there. I can see how happy he was looking at my daughters. They're babies."

That man got away in a four-door green or blue vehicle, possibly a Chevy model, the woman said.

He was described as a white man in his mid-20s to early 30s. He is 5'7" to 6'0" tall, 220 pounds, with light brown hair cut into a flat top. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark jeans and dark shoes.

The FBI says they believe the predator will attempt another abduction and hope to stop him before that happens.

"It is weird, and it is kind of scary because who knows if we've seen him pass around a few times," said Jesenia Montanez, who is a mother of a 3-year-old girl living near where the peeping Tom was seen.

