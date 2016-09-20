Local jean company's inclusive designs celebrated at White House

When Karen Bowersox looked around for clothes for her granddaughter with Down syndrome, she was disappointed by what was available, so she set out to make special jeans.

"They're not built like you and me. They have a very short femur, which makes the knee taper in the wrong place. They have low muscle tone, so their tummies are round," she said.

Downs Designs Dreams operates out of Mentor, designing stylish pull-on pants named after the models who inspired them. Bowersox knew her no button, no zipper jeans could also help dress others with disabilities, so the standard size NBZ brand was born and now helps disabled veterans.

"Now we have the khaki and dress pant options which I'm really hoping will help them with their employment needs, other social needs and formal settings," said William Herron, a Navy veteran, who is working to market the new for-profit company, in addition to the nonprofit company they're already operating.

Company representatives say most people see the physical limitations, but don’t take into account everyday hardships.

“Anytime they want to change out their leg, or say they're on the plane, they have to completely take their pants off to change that out,” Herron said.

The company has partnered with the VA and have already donated hundreds of pairs to hospitals around the country. Bowersox says the company has a world-wide reach.

"We just got in 9,000 black and khaki," she said. "So instead of just jeans, which is what I started with, we now have clothes for church, jobs, school. Their whole social life can be opened up to many things. Already we're sending pants out for homecomings and things like that."

She said it's amazing what a better fit and better style does for people who haven't previously had options like these.

Bowersox has even been invited to the White House by the Department of Disabilities for a fashion show celebrating inclusive designs.

For more information on the Support a Vet, Adopt a Jean program or to order Downs Designs Dreams pants, click or tap here.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.