Hundreds pay final respects to fallen OSP Trooper Kenneth Velez

Hundreds went to the Ewing Center Field House on the campus of Lorain County Community College on Wednesday to pay their final respects to Ohio State Highway Trooper Kenneth Velez.

Velez had been with the Ohio State Highway Patrol since 1989. Velez leaves behind three children and his parents, who still live in the area.

The 48-year-old was hit and killed by a car on I-90 near McKinley last week while conducting traffic enforcement. The driver of the car is now facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Many at the Ewing Center wore T-shirts with Velez's picture on them. Lisa Carver, who was wearing one of those T-shirts, says Velez used to come into the Dollar General where she works.

"This small bit of respect is just a drop in the bucket of what he deserved," she said. "He'd probably make a joke about it. He'd laugh about it and say, 'Man, couldn't have gotten a better looking shirt.'"

Maria Torres says she grew up with the man known lovingly as "Kenny," or "Kenny V." Torres says going into law enforcement was a natural move for Velez, whom she says was always protective of her and other girls when they were younger.

"He loved it. He was good at it," said Maria Torres. "Really funny guy, really charismatic person. He got along with people. He was just good at what he did, and he loved what he did."

Friends say Velez was mindful of the dangers he faced on the job. Still, he didn't hesitate to put his life on the line for others.

"It's devastating. It's a great, big, huge loss. People need to be more careful when they are driving and put more respect behind our law enforcement," said Ramonita Torres, who says she also grew up with Velez.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Ewing Center. A private burial will take place after the service at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.

