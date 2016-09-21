Kids learn what it means to be on patrol

It’s called a blue gun, and while it isn’t real, it comes with real life lessons on what it means to be a police officer.

Officer Arsenio Lowe is a school resource officer with Cleveland Metropolitan School District and a patrolman. He also sees over the Explorer Program that’s been in place for less than year.



“We give them the same curriculum that police officers go through,” said Lowe.



There are more than 20 programs all across the country designed to help teens and young adults learn what it takes to be men and women in blue.



The teens carry a blue replica police gun and learn to do building searches and even how to apprehend a suspect.

“We let them know it’s not a toy, it’s an actual replica of the weapon that we carry as police officers,” said Lowe.



Tyrence Jamis is an 11th grader in the program who says he’s also learned teamwork and not to fear all police.

“One of the first things they teach you is what to do in a traffic stop, put your hands on the wheel and try not to move as much,” said Jamis.

