Body cam shows indicted deputy assaulting suspects (video)

Ashtabula Co. Sheriff's Dept. Sgt. James Truckey (on the right) at a SWAT training exercise in 2015. (Source: WOIO)

Police body camera video contributed to a grand jury decision to indict an Ashtabula County Sheriff's Dept. sergeant, the county's prosecutor said.

Sgt. James Truckey is seen and heard on Jefferson Police Department body cam video punching a handcuffed man lying face down in the head and swearing at him.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11.

[Video below contains graphic language]

Body cam video of Sgt. W/Ashtabula Sheriff's dept. punching handcuffed man in face following a chase story @ 4&6 https://t.co/v1CrV7wvco pic.twitter.com/D6pOCe5uAe — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) September 22, 2016

Ed Dirrigl says he's suffered a black eye, broken nose, and blunt force trauma injuries to his head that include some memory loss since the incident.

Dirrigl says he was riding in an ATV on his way home from a wedding party when police tried to pull his friend, Eric Platt, over. For some reason, he says, Platt (driving the ATV) decided not to pull over for police.

"I basically stuck my head in my friend's back and held on because I really didn't know what else to do," said Dirrigl.

Once the chase ended, Dirrigl says he did everything Jefferson police told him to do, but that didn't stop Truckey from punching him. Truckey claims the ATV hit his police vehicle.

"If I remember correctly, (he) came up running on me. 'Why did you hit me? Why did you hit me?' And, I'm like, 'I haven't hit you,' and then he struck me, and then he said a few other words and took off towards my friend," Dirrigl said.

Truckey is now indicted on several charges that include felonious assault, tampering with records, assault and dereliction of duty. Truckey is also accused of assaulting Dirrigl's friend Platt.

Platt faces charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Charges against Dirrigl have been dropped. His attorney said they've considered filing a civil lawsuit.

"You just cannot smash somebody in the head like that when they are lying face down in handcuffs," said attorney Paul Cristalla.

Truckey has been on administrative leave since the incident.

More on Cleveland 19

Deputy indicted for assaulting suspects

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.