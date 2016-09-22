Realtors: Lakewood seeing housing boom

Micheal Boich, realtor at Keller Williams Realty, says that he’s seen some Lakewood homes sell in just days because of the area’s growing popularity.

“There’s the park, there’s restaurants, there’s bars and funky shops everywhere, walkability, bikeability," he said.

In addition to the city’s flourishing downtown area, Lakewood also offer close proximity to downtown Cleveland. Boich believes these factors have helped Lakewood see a 36 percent increase in home sales compared to this time last year.

“You can buy a house in Lakewood for $20,000 up to $1 million. So, it’s a really wide demographic. We have a condo market, rental doubles,” Boich said.

Boich said the median cost for a home in Lakewood is around $139,000, but he says there are also homes that you can remodel to your liking.

“You can also find a house that maybe hasn’t been that updated, but is still very affordable in a great neighborhood with great schools. All those kinds of things, you can really find the full range of what you’d be looking for,” said Boich.

