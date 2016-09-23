Kia Kwik Picks: Who is the NFL MVP this season?

Who is the NFL MVP this season?

Joe Jurevicius: Tom Brady

Bob Golic: Ezekiel Elliott

Mark Schwab: Derek Carr

Bernie Kosar: No pick





Who had the better career: Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger or Philip Rivers?

Bernie Kosar, Beanie Wells and Joe Jurevicius: Ben Roethlisberger

Bob Golic: no pick



Who’s the best Bills running back of all time?

Everyone picked O.J. Simpson

Should any Brown besides Joe Thomas make the Pro Bowl?

Bob Golic: Terrelle Pryor

Bernie Kosar: No

Beanie Wells: No

Joe Jurevicius: No

How did you celebrate a big win?

Bernie Kosar: Started studying and preparing for the next game

Bob Golic: Drank a lot of beer

Beanie Wells: Ate at In & Out Burger

(Joe Jurevicius was off)

