Kia Kwik Picks: Who is the NFL MVP this season?

Who is the NFL MVP this season?
Joe Jurevicius: Tom Brady
Bob Golic: Ezekiel Elliott
Mark Schwab: Derek Carr
Bernie Kosar: No pick
Who had the better career: Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger or Philip Rivers?
Bernie Kosar, Beanie Wells and Joe Jurevicius: Ben Roethlisberger
Bob Golic: no pick
Who’s the best Bills running back of all time?
Everyone picked O.J. Simpson
Should any Brown besides Joe Thomas make the Pro Bowl?
Bob Golic: Terrelle Pryor
Bernie Kosar: No
Beanie Wells: No
Joe Jurevicius: No
How did you celebrate a big win?
Bernie Kosar: Started studying and preparing for the next game
Bob Golic: Drank a lot of beer
Beanie Wells: Ate at In & Out Burger
(Joe Jurevicius was off)
Kia Kwik Picks ~ Who has had the better career -- Eli Manning or Ben Roethlisberger?
Here's the person everyone on the Tailgate 19 squad thinks is midseason NFL MVP:
Tony: Roethlisberger
Bernie Kosar: (wouldn't make a pick)
Bob Golic: Roethlisberger
Greg Pruitt: Roethlisberger
Here are the standings so far this season...
Tony 7-0
Joe 5-3
Beanie 5-3
Bob 3-5
Bernie 8-0
