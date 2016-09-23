Downtown business sees boost as Tribe soars

The Cleveland Indians open a three-game series with Chicago on Friday, and fans are preparing to pack the ball park.

Amy Lock is a sales associate at Cleveland Clothing Company, located on Euclid downtown. She says they've had a hard time keeping up with the demand.

“Sales have been awesome. The Indians stuff, we’re just having a hard time keeping it on stock because it’s been so busy. The Indians -- everyone is excited to keep rolling into the playoffs and hopefully World Series,” said Lock.

With the success of the Cavs and now the Indians, the Cleveland Clothing Company has been able to expand to other locations across the city.

“We have an Uptown location over by University Circle, and then we also have are native Waterloo store,” said Lock.

Fred Foos and Carolyn Kyle were decked out in Tribe gear as they shopped and they still wanted to buy more.

“I’m a die hard. It’s been a great year this year, we come all the way up from Marion to watch the games,” said Foos.

Other fans like Emily Groleski haven’t always been into baseball, but the Indians winning streak changed that.

“Just watching them evolve has been incredible,” said Groleski.

And after a championship year for the Cavs, hey -- why not the Indians too?

“Sure. I don’t see why not? The Tribe has said since the Cavs won it’s been electric for them which seems to be working out pretty well,” said Groleski.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.