George V. Voinovich Bridge opens earlier on Sunday than expected

The George V. Voinovich Bridge or the Innerbelt bridge wasn't schedule to open until 11 a.m. on Sunday, but surprisingly, drivers were able to access both lanes of traffic hours beforehand.

Tribe Fans arriving early for the game were relieved that travel to Progressive Field was such a breeze.

"I think it will help eliminate traffic problems, especially when the Cavs and the Browns and the Indians are playing on the same night," said Brittany Leader of Grafton.

"It was very nice - a lot less traffic - a lot less congestion - easy access onto 90," said Cindy Hart from Galion.

To some out-of-towners, making such a big deal about the bridge may seem silly, but the pair of bridges that cost over a half a billion dollars to build is really so much more than tons of steel and pavement. It is a main artery in and out of the city that Clevelanders have watched workers risk their lives daily to build for the past three years.

And now, with five lanes of traffic available in both directions, there is room for growth and easy access to the Rock and Roll City. Commuters especially, are looking forward to their Monday drive into work.

"That should be a nice change for my morning routine - it will get a little more direct, and I'm kinda excited about that," said Kayla Weaver of Chardon.



Thousands will take their first trip over the new bridge in the coming days.

"It was so awesome. There was like all this room - we could get off, and our GPS even took us that way - that was the best part!" said a very excited Becky Leader, who drove in from Grafton.

Crews are still making a few minor adjustments - The bridge will be completely open to traffic in October.

