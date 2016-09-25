Schwab's Good, Bad & Ugly from the Browns loss in Miami

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear). From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in...

Good: Terrelle Pryor was amazing. Good grief, did he put on a show. 35 yards passing, 21 yards rushing and 144 yards receiving. He also scored a touchdown and was the biggest thing the Browns had going on offense all day. When they weren’t giving the ball to Pryor, you felt yourself saying “Give it back to Pryor!” That guy was tremendous. The defense forced three turnovers. Can’t do anything but applaud that. Emmanuel Ogbah just keeps looking like a good pick. Another tackle for loss, another pass defensed, the kid looks like a good draft pick so far.

Bad: Austin Pasztor. Five penalties against him. Good grief. He is not good. Only thing from keeping him earning the “Ugly” award is because he didn’t miss a game-winning kick. He might as well have.

Ugly: Parkey missed a field goal to win the game, one of three missed kicks on the day. You can obviously point the finger in a lot of places in a loss, but despite all of that if Parkey makes one kick they win. Sorry kid, if I can only give goat horns to one player, it’s you.

