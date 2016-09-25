Passenger killed when drunk-driver crashes car, police say

A woman is dead and two others are injured after an alcohol-related crash on Cleveland’s east side Sunday morning. (Source: Cleveland 19 viewer)

A woman is dead and two others are injured after an alcohol-related crash on Cleveland’s east side Sunday morning.

According to police, Erica Hughes, 22, was driving a Chevy Malibu on St. Clair Ave. when she crossed over the line and collided head on with another driver.

The passenger in the Malibu with Hughes, Stephanie Green, 21, died from her injuries.

Police say the other driver, Shanelle Payne, 23, sustained serious injuries from the crash.

Police say that alcohol, drugs, and speed were all factors that caused the accident.

Police have not arrested Hughes because she was severely injured and is in need of surgery.

