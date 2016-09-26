Andre Jackson dies after injury during a kickoff; 'It was a completely normal play'

It's a tough day at Euclid High School, where the community is mourning the loss of a football player who died after suffering an injury at Friday night's game.

A moment of silence was observed in school Monday and guidance counselors are following the Andre Jackson's schedule to help students and staff cope with the loss. People inside the building say Jackson's classmates and teammates are struggling to deal with his sudden death.

Jackson was taken to the hospital on Friday, and he died on Sunday.

Euclid football coach Jeff Rotsky says No. 48 will be remembered for his heart of gold, dedication to his team and unwavering smile.

Rotsky says the high school junior lived to be a part of this football family. It was during a kickoff, Jackson on special teams, when he was hurt Friday night during the Panthers game against Solon. His coach and others are still at a loss about why or how his injury turned fatal.

"He was going for the ball, one of their guys was going for the ball, but I think he got kicked or kneed or something like that. It was a completely normal play," said Rotsky.

Jackson walked off the field and was brought to UH Ahuja Medical Center on Friday and was released Saturday morning. He was brought by EMS to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital on Sunday evening, where he passed away.

Those in Solon are also thinking about what happened on the field Friday. In a statement, Tamara Strom said, "Everyone in the Solon Comets athletic program and the Solon Schools sends prayers and thoughts of comfort to Andre's family, friends, teammates, coaches as well as the Euclid High School and Euclid communities."

Jackson's cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Euclid Panthers are supposed to play their homecoming game this week against Strongsville, but it hasn't been confirmed whether or not they will still play. When they play next, Coach Rotzsky says they will honor Jackson as best they can.

STATEMENT FROM SOLON SCHOOLS: (sent to parents on Sunday)

"The Solon Schools are mourning the loss tonight of Euclid High School student Andre L. Jackson, who passed away earlier today.

A junior and member of the Panthers football team, Andre was 17. He sustained an injury in Friday night's game against the Comets. The cause of his death is yet unknown.

Everyone in the Solon Comets athletic program and the Solon Schools sends prayers and thoughts of comfort to Andre's family, friends, teammates, coaches as well as the Euclid High School and Euclid communities.

Counselors will be available this week for our Solon students who want to talk or need additional support."

