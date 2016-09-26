Lebron James at Cavs Media Day: 'We want the team to get better'

Ninety-Nine days after the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA National Championship, the clock is reset, and the start of a new season has officially begun with the kickoff of Cavs Media Day 2016.

Local, national and international media packed into Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence to get pictures and video of the players getting their promotional shots taken. Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert and Richard Jefferson were some of the first to smile for the camera.

Lebron James clearly commanded the most attention when he took to the podium early in the day.

"We are not satisfied with just winning one championship. We're not satisfied with just being successful. We want the team to get better," said James.

Practice begins tomorrow.

