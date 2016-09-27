Neighbors upset after angel statue for 3-year-old who was struck, killed is stolen

Neighbors are upset after an angel statue at a memorial for a 3-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car was stolen.

The child was killed in front of 202 Park Ave. on Sept. 18 when he ran into the street, possibly to get a dog.

Since the boy died, a memorial was growing in front of the accident site ... including a gold angel statue that was stolen yesterday.

“I saw this small blue station wagon pull right up against the curb. I figured they were dropping off a stuffed animal. And an older red headed lady stuck her arm out, grabbed it and took off. By the time I got to the window to yell at her, she was gone,” said Mike Harrington, who witnessed the theft.

“It’s just think it's wrong. How do you do something like that? How do you live with yourself when you do something like that. It just isn't right,” said neighbor, Kathy Barber. She says the statue and toys served not just as a memorial, but also a reminder to drivers that this can be a dangerous stretch of road.

“People walk up and down this street all the time. Kids, adults…you need to slow down. Stay off of your phone and pay attention to your driving,” she said.

To the person who took the statue, they say "shame on you."

“You're going to have some bad karma coming your way and I hope they recognize it when it happens,” said Harrington.



Harrington and Barber would like to see the statue returned, and eventually something more permanent placed there to remember Liam, and help prevent another tragedy.

Chardon Police Chief Scott Niehus says the accident investigation is still ongoing. The driver stopped and is cooperating. She hasn't been charged. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.

