Ribbon cutting on American Greetings World Headquarters lead to traffic concerns

Just before the ribbon cutting in front of the entrance to the brand new American Greetings Creative Studios and worldwide headquarters at Crocker Park, Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough made this proclamation: "Today, is American Greetings Day in the city of Westlake!" shouted Clough in front of a crowd of American Greetings executives, politicians and Crocker Park executives.

American Greetings head honchos call the new facility a work of art. The building features 660-thousand square feet of creatively designed space for 2,000 employees.

With so many popular stores, restaurants, luxury apartments and even a high end hotel, Crocker Park has really become all that it was promised to be. Those that love to flock to Westlake's downtown say they have only one concern though, as the development grows.



"What do the authorities plan to do to deal with the massive amounts of traffic that will occur on Bassett Crocker road that will occur with the opening of the American Greetings plant?" said Cleveland 19 viewer Nancy, of Bay Village.

We took that question right to the man at top - Developer Bob Stark of Stark Enterprises.

"As we expanded Crocker Park, we expanded the parking capacity exponentially. There are plenty - there are thousands of parking spaces here that are all engineered to be close to where you want to go," said Stark.

As far as traffic..."There were traffic engineers who worked with computer models in order to determine how the signals - the new signals on Crocker Road - should be synchronized, and we had anticipated, years ago, the expansion of Crocker Park and the addition of office space, and when we first widened Crocker Road, it anticipated what we are seeing here today," added Stark.

American Greetings has its own parking lot.

After 4 p.m. on weekdays and all weekend long. Part of the facility will include what they call "Gallery W." A space at the headquarters is open to the public.

The company said the Gallery W mission is to foster and build relationships with the community through curating and publicly exhibiting diverse and inclusive works of art that may inspire, educate and entertain. The inaugural show is the 37th Annual American Greetings Fine Art Show, a juried exhibition featuring the personal works of the company's own artists and writers.

The 110-year-old company was located in Brooklyn.

Stark says the development of Crocker Park is not over.

There will more announcements to come in the next 90 days.

Its grand opening is Thursday, Sept. 28.

