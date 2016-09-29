Suspected serial killer Shawn Grate pleads not guilty

Suspected serial killer Shawn Grate plead not guilty to charges related to multiple murders at his arraignment via Skype on Thursday.

Grate was indicted last week on a total of 23 counts in connection to the murders of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffin and the kidnapping and rape of an unidentified woman who managed to escape and call for help.

The bodies of Stanley and Griffin were found in a home at 363 Covert Court in Ashland after the kidnapping victim called police on Sept. 13.

After his arrest, Grate allegedly told police about three additional murders of Candice Cunningham, Rebekah Leicy and an unidentified victim. He has not yet been charged in any of those cases.

At the arraignment, the entire indictment against him was read. You can see the indictment below.

His pre-trial is set for Oct. 31.

