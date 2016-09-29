Ohio Poison Control lists the most dangerous items for kids

While the Central Ohio Poison Center has been receiving calls about kids digesting diluted bleach water for years, the agency says that a new threat is emerging that is more harmful for children: laundry detergent pods.

The pods hit the market in 2012, and four years later, they continue to be the number one reason parents call the center for help.

"It is a major thing in children under five, especially small children," said Henry Spiller, Director of Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "The pods are highly concentrated and they look pretty."

Proctor & Gamble has changed the way the pods are stored, adding in child-guard zipper bags to keep children from getting to them. However, the pods are still dangerous when children get their hands on them.

Another household danger is button batteries, which are often found in toys. A video produced on Kidspot and uploaded to YouTube shows what happens two-and-a-half hours after a child swallowed one, showing how the chemicals leak into their body and cause severe tissue damage and internal burns.

"I don't think parents realize how dangerous they are," said Spiller. "If they swallow it, it stays in the esophagus and can burn a hole through it."

Also on the list? Medications.

"Their bodies are so small, any does is really large for them," said Spiller.

Spiller recommends child proofing everything in the home, and keeping pods, pills and other dangers off the ground and away from toddlers.

The Center, which receives 250 calls per day during summer, their busiest season, and 200 calls per day during slower seasons, has nurses and pharmacists to answer calls around the clock. Their number is 1-800-222-1222.

