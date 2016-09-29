Prosecutor says Rocky River woman was 'assassinated' by her father; family friend stunned

The bond was raised from $1.5M to $4.5M for 63-year-old Jamal Mansour during the continuation of his arraignment on murder, felonious assault and domestic violence charges in a Rocky River Court Room Thursday.

Mansour is accused of shooting his daughter, 27-year-old Tahani Mansour, twice in the front of her head with a .38 caliber Taurus handgun on Tuesday morning.

"The defendant essentially assassinated his own daughter, your honor, with gunshots to the head- not one, but two," said Attorney Michael O'Shea, Rocky River prosecutor.

Police say there was some kind of argument that erupted between Tahani and her father that led to the murder. O'Shea says it's too early in the investigation to know exactly what the argument was about.

MORE: Neighbors: Family 'kept to themselves' at home where police say dad shot his daughter

The shooting took place inside the family's Rocky River home. Tahani Mansour was a licensed pharmacist.

Mansour's attorney, Justin Withrow, says his client is a Jordanian businessman who has owned gas stations and grocery stores with his brothers in northeast Ohio since 1978. He says Mansour suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and has stents in his heart.

Mansour was much quieter today as he appeared in court by video. On Tuesday, he repeatedly interrupted the judge and said what happened was an accident.

"It was accident," said Mansour during his initial arraignment on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Shea says there is no way what happened was an accident.

"Two shots fired with a revolver. It's impossible to be an accident," he said.

Mansour's brother and other family members in court left quickly and did not want to talk after the hearing.

A man identifying himself as a long-time family friend told us that what happened was completely out of character for Mansour and that Mansour loves his family, loves his children and helps many people in the Arabic community.

"I wasn't there, but you know there is nothing bad I can say about him. This is a real tragedy," he said.

Mansour would be on a GPS monitor if he is released, only allowed to see his counsel and go to medical appointments.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.