Local musician to host series on breaking into the music industry

Ashley Simpson, also known as Lolah Brown, of the Asher Group, will be hosting an event for aspiring local artists at the Valo Restaurant and Bar on Sept. 30.

Lolah will be hosting the "Inside Out" music series to help people gain knowledge about how to succeed in the music industry. The first event will feature Cleveland natives Lolah, Jade Novah and Ezzy. There will be a Q&A followed by live music from The Francize Band and performances from the panelists, as well as an open mic session.

Lolah has worked with John Legend, T.I., Nicki Minaj, Keri Hilson, Demi Lovato, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and more.

The address is 12718 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

