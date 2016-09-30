Mercy Ships on WUAB CLE43 - Sunday 1/8 @ 7PM - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mercy Ships on WUAB CLE43 - Sunday 1/8 @ 7PM

Mercy Ships - Save lives every month for as little as 62 cents a day

Check out Mercy Ships on WUAB CLE 43 Sunday, January 8th from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Mercy Ships provide urgently-needed surgeries for those who have no other hope.

Our hospital ship provides life saving surgeries for people where medical care is nearly non-existent.  It's the world's largest civilian hospital ship providing state-of-the-art care to those in desperate need - free of charge.

  • We save and transform lives in places with limited access to medical care

  • Our surgeons and medical staff volunteer their time

  • We’ve helped over 2.5 million people in 587 ports

Save lives every month for as little as 62 cents a day. It's an effortless way to make a greater impact.
 

Make a donation.

Powered by Frankly