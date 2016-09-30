Clown carrying fake sledgehammer spotted at U of Akron

A string of clown sightings in the Akron area have left some people uneasy, according to police.

On Wednesday night, University of Akron police responded to a dorm after a student dressed as a clown and wandered the halls with a plastic sledgehammer.

"The first thing I see at the end of the hallway near my room is a clown standing there with a hammer, like this, making these weird laughing sounds," said George Seketa, a Freshman at the University who lives where the incident occurred.

Seketa said the sledgehammer the student was carrying was fake, but not everyone found the prank amusing. Another student reported the incident, and campus police followed by investigating for induced panic, but the 19-year-old student was not charged.

The stunt follows an apparent national trend of clown sightings in Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, and now Akron. Akron Lt. Rick Edwards says the department has received at least six calls reporting sightings of clowns in the area.

On Wednesday morning parents and students were panicked after a rumor about a clown coming to shoot at Firestone High School. Police determined that the incident was nothing more than a Hoax started by a Facebook post.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.