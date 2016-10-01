3 remain at large after Elyria shooting, police say

Police officers responded Friday night to a shooting in Elyria. Authorities believe three offenders are still at large.

The incident occurred at 1864 Middle Ave. at an apartment.

Officers arrived to find a woman screaming that someone inside had been shot. A 41-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the left forearm, a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, as well as a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen.

The victim was transported to University Hospital Elyria Campus and later flown to Cleveland Metro Health Center where he underwent surgery.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

A 32-year-old female and three girls were at the residence at the time of the incident. They were not injured.

Police believe three subjects are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302.

