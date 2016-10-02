Burglaries could make vintage Cleveland bike store a thing of the past

Kelvin Tate said after three years of doing business at his vintage bike store -- Simpler Times -- he was finally at a point where he may be turning a profit, but three burglaries in three months since July have set him back.

"Each time they take a lot of old bikes, and I don't know if they really know what they are," said Tate.

Many of the bikes in Tate's store at 3212 W. 25th Street in Cleveland are a century old.



The front door on the store was recently ripped right off of its hinges by someone who broke in. Tate estimates he's lost close to $30,000 after close to 30 bikes were stolen.

"They have the driver's license that was given at another bike shop, who had one of my bikes. They had two driver's licenses of the guys and still nothing. I think it's the same guys coming back and breaking in the place every time," said Tate.



Tate says he called police several times. They've investigated, but so far there have been no arrests.



"We've recovered a couple of bikes, but even when we've recovered them, nobody gets arrested or anything. I don't know what it's all about," added Tate.

Tate has even had to buy back one of his oldest bikes from someone trying to sell the bike on the street. He says he called police, and that police did arrive on the scene at one point, but that there were no arrests made.



At this point, the bike shop has lost so much money because of thefts that Simpler Times may really become a thing of the past.



"I just need a little help - a little more than I've been getting because I can't survive - I don't know how anybody can survive in a small business this way," said Tate.



Unfortunately, there is no surveillance video of the burglars. Tate says he may look into installing cameras inside his store.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.