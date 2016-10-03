Clinton campaign doesn't see Ohio as necessary to win White House

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO)- Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes her first appearance in Ohio in nearly a month on Monday, with stops in Akron and Toledo to encourage locals to register to vote before the Oct. 11 deadline. In the 29 days since Clinton's Labor Day appearance in the battleground state, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has appeared multiple times, begging the question: has the Clinton campaign decided she doesn't need to win Ohio to win the presidency?

Ohio's status as a swing state with a large number of electoral votes has made it a popular campaign destination for candidates in years past. No Republican has ever won the presidency without also winning Ohio, and no Democrat has been able to pull off the feat since JFK in 1960, earning the state the slogan, "As Ohio goes, so goes the nation."

However, in 2016, Ohio's status as a bellwether state has come into question. As Jonathan Martin of The New York Times wrote, unlike the rest of the United States, Ohio has remained older, whiter and less educated, demographics which typically lean towards Republican candidates. Issues like trade and immigration also hit home in economically depressed regions like Ohio's eastern counties, all of which favor Trump. All of this has culminated in a current lead for Trump in Ohio, with election forecaster FiveThirtyEight predicting a 54.5 percent chance of Trump carrying the state against Clinton's 45.4 percent. (Their full predictions for which states will go for Clinton and which for Trump can be seen below.) Still, despite this, the Clinton campaign doesn't seem worried.

According to numerous reports, the Clinton campaign has decided that they don't need Ohio's 18 electoral votes in order to win the presidency. Clinton is expecting wins in high electoral vote states like New York (29 votes) and California (55 votes), and is leading in swing states like Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Pennsylvania. The candidate could also potentially see Trump's polarizing nature alienate voters in traditionally Republican areas, allowing her to steal states like North Carolina, Georgia and possibly even Texas.

Trump, on the other hand, has to land Ohio's votes if he wants to win the presidency. Although he expects wins in a lot of southern and mid-western states, he isn't carrying states with higher numbers of electoral votes, and, with possibly shaky footing in the south, the candidate needs to solidify Ohio's votes in order to win.

“If we get results in early on Ohio on election night, and we win, I don’t know what other states Trump will be waiting for,” said Harrell Kirstein, communications director for the Clinton campaign in the state, to Time. “There are a couple of ways that we can stop him in his tracks, and [Ohio] is one of them.”

Clinton has already won one race in Ohio, defeating Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary with 56.5 percent of the vote. Trump came in second behind Ohio governor John Kasich, earning 35.6 percent of the vote to Kasich's 46.8 percent.

Clinton also has more ad spending than Trump in the state, with almost $6 million set aside for ads in the Cleveland-Akron market between now and election day compared to Trump's $270,000. Clinton has spent $4 million in Columbus compared to Trump's $288,000 and $4 million in Cincinnati compared to Trump's $394,000. Clinton is outspending Trump on ads nationwide, with about $121.5 million thus far compared to Trump's $19.3 million.

Both Clinton and Trump have the potential for an added boost in the Buckeye state based on their local backers. Clinton recently earned the endorsement of Cavs star LeBron James and has been able to attract numerous celebrities, including the cast of "The West Wing" and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, to campaign in the state on her behalf.

Trump, meanwhile, could benefit from the re-election campaign of Senator Rob Portman, who has a strong lead against his Democratic opponent, former Ohio governor Ted Strickland. Party groups have recently cut funding for Strickland, which, coupled with Portman's already strong support, could result in a reverse coattails effect for Trump, as The Wall Street Journal reports. Trump also recently got the endorsement of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, the first time the group has ever endorsed a presidential candidate.

Whichever side Ohio lands on in this election, it could have historic effects for the state's perceived importance in future elections.

“If the Republican Party looks more like the Trump coalition and the Democratic Party looks more like the Obama coalition, then the states Democrats must win will no longer be Ohio and Iowa,” said David Wilhelm, a manager of Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign and a former Democratic national chairman who lives in suburban Columbus, to The New York Times. “They will be Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia.”

