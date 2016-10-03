Indians are juicing for playoffs with exclusive Cleveland formula

What's fueling the Indians as they prepare for the playoffs

The Indians are getting ready for October baseball, and the playoff schedule can be grueling. So what's fueling the tribe as they get ready for their first post season series? Cold pressed juices.

Chef Anna Harouvis from Anna in the Raw contributes to the all-organic kitchen the team maintains with her daily deliveries of cold pressed juices. She developed an exclusive formula with the trainers and the team chef. And it just might be the fuel that drives the tribe to victory.

The Indians team chef, Mark Blazak, says the players crave the quick nutrients they get from Anna's raw juices.

"Everyone drinks them and we're winning with them. And the Cavs are winning with them," he said.

"They do special designed ones...carrot, apple ginger. I work with their trainers before the season, and the chef, and they develop their own flavors," Harouvis said.

She preps for the daily deliveries by making more at her Good to Go Cafe in the IMG Building. Harouvis says the pure juice, strained of pulp, allows the nutrients to get to the players' muscles and blood streams faster.

"That's why they're getting all these results of less muscle cramps, less dehydration. Hopefully it helps their performance," she said.

Harouvis sees her product at the fuel for premium athletes.

"You wouldn't buy a Lamborghini and put in the cheapest gas you could get. You'd use premium right?"

She says right now the team is ordering a lot of her Apollo variety, which includes carrots, apples, ginger and beets. Those ingredients help with their hydration, circulation and boosts their immune systems.

Each bottle of Anna in the Raw juice contains about 5-6 pounds of fresh organic produce. Harouvis also juices for the Cavaliers, visiting teams at Progressive Field, Hollywood sets, and touring musicians.