Lebron says Hillary endorsement was not intended to sway voters

Hillary Clinton visited Ohio Monday, one day after Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James announced he was endorsing the presidential candidate.

"I've gotten a lot of endorsements over the year and a half and I'm grateful for each and everyone one of them, but I gotta say there's something special about this one," said Clinton.

"I hope to become President, but I know here in Ohio LeBron will always be the King," said Clinton.

Clinton spoke to a group of supporters in Toledo Monday. Before she arrived in Ohio reporters asked her about the endorsement.

"It's great. I'm so excited," she said, giving a sort of fist bump as she boarded the plane.

She's expected to be in Akron later Monday.

James took time out of practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts to talk politics Monday.

He told a huddle of reporters that he's not a political guy.

"I'm not a political guy. I'm not into politics, but I know what I stand by," said James.

News broke yesterday that James endorsed Hillary Clinton. He made his endorsement in an article in the Akron Business Journal that's out today writing:

"Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty. And when I think of the kinds of policies and ideas the kids

in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear. That candidate is Hillary Clinton," wrote James.



Why did James decide to publicly endorse Hillary?

"I believe Hillary can continue the legacy that Barack has done over the last eight years, and obviously, you guys know how important my community service is - especially in my hometown and that's the main point for me," added James after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence.

James says he is not trying to sway voters.

"I did it because me and my family believe in it that's what we want and hopefully it will happen," said James.

James said he wants to continue the work President Barack Obama started.

"Our kids are our future. I believe Barack started it and I believe Hillary is going to continue it. I'm all about community and it starts from the ground up," James said.

With a little more than a month ago before the election, the presidential candidates will be in and out of Ohio, stumping for votes.

