Suspected drugged driver charged in fatal hit skip on I-480

The Brunswick man accused in a fatal hit skip on I-480 over the weekend was arraigned in court Monday.

Clark R. Justen has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault in the death of Tanisha Matthews, 27, and injuries to her sister, Asiah Matthews, 23. Asiah was critically hurt but has since been upgraded to fair condition at Metro Health Medical Center.

The sisters were on the right berm of I-480 near State Road on Saturday evening.

Several people from the vehicle were outside changing a tire.

Ohio Highway Patrol investigators say Justen drifted off the right side and struck the women with his pick up truck, then fled. The women were thrown to the front of the car. Tanisha was pronounced dead at the scene

Justen was later located at the Ridge Road exit. Investigators say he was under the influence of drugs. A handgun and heroin were found in his vehicle.

His permit to carry a concealed weapon was suspended. He is a road mechanic for Sunbelt Rentals.

Justen's bond was set at $350,000. Justen was also ordered not to have any contact with the victims' family.

