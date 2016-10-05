Downtown Cleveland businesses score again with October baseball

For a good part of the day Wednesday, beer and food trucks clogged side streets in Downtown Cleveland as restaurants got ready for huge Progressive Field crowds.

October baseball is back in Cleveland, and the Indians will host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday and Friday.

Richard James delivers beer for Coors Light. He says he waited an hour just to get close enough to Progressive Field to make a delivery. Instead of his usual 15 to 20 kegs of beer that he delivers a day, he is delivered 60 on Wednesday. James says this reminds him of a time not too long ago.

"When we won the championship, the day before the parade they shut down all the streets so we made a delivery on Wednesday," he said. "So it reminds me of the parade but not quite yet."

At the Huron Point Tavern, baseball in October is a continuance of the winning streak downtown businesses have been on since the Cavs won an NBA Title in June.

"This has been the most blessed summer. I've been downtown for almost 20 years, and this is the most incredible summer I've ever seen. I won't lie -- I'm a little tired, but starting with the movie filming and the RNC and everything, just all the good stuff that we deserve after waiting so long," said Huron Point Tavern owner, Jeff Burson.

Like many other restaurant and bar owners, Burson ordered extra portable bathrooms, food, beer, and put on extra staff and security in preparation for Thursday night's game.

"Got extra staff and security, and just hoping for the best. It's going to happen. We are going to do history again. The Cavs, the season was on such a great roll -- it's going to happen," added Burson.

The fans who are opening their wallets are convinced the good times, like the cash, are going to keep rolling in.

"I see a lot of trucks delivering a lot of stuff -- beer stuff at the Q or at Progressive. All the trucks back there ready to go. We'll be ready for it," said Dan Mazur, who does maintenance for a downtown building near Progressive Field.

