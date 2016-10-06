Retired Cleveland police officer accused of shooting dog says his dog was attacked

Retired Cleveland police Officer Douglas Balogh claims his dog was bit by another dog that jumped a fence on Bader Road this week in Cleveland. He says that is the reason he shot the 9-month-old American Bulldog five times.

Neighbors say they are still upset after seeing Balogh pull out his gun Wednesday and shoot the dog, named Sadie.

Jason McKenna's home surveillance system captured video of Balogh being approached and then repeatedly shooting the dog. After Balogh is done, he grabs his dog's leash and appears to walk off.

"I'm rounding the corner, and I'm hearing the last gunshot, and I'm yelling at the guy, you know, 'What ... are you doing? Why do you have to shoot her five times?' One could have sufficed, but five times consecutively? That's overkill," McKenna said.

Sadie's owner, Megan Jackson, says she was not home when Sadie jumped the fence. She says what she can't understand is why Balogh had to shoot her dog so many times.

"She could have lived. I could have taken her to the doctor. She stopped. She tried to get away from him and he just kept shooting her," Jackson said.

McKenna claims Balogh also threatened him.

Cleveland 19 News went to Balogh's home looking for his side of the story, but he did not answer.

"He's like, 'Don't come near me.' I'm like, 'I'm not coming near you. I just don't want you to leave. I'm calling 9-1-1.' I was afraid for myself ... firing five shots if not more -- I'm not too sure but it seemed like five. So, what could he do to me?" said McKenna.

So far, Balogh has not been charged. Jackson says she will be pursing legal action.

