Hurricane Matthew's effects felt at Cleveland Hopkins

As thousands of people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Matthew, some Floridians are finding refuge in Cleveland.

Christine Snedaker and her daughter Adriana landed at Cleveland Hopkins Thursday afternoon from Florida.

“(From) Flemming Island, Florida, which is 25 miles outside of Jacksonville,” said Christine Snedaker.

They planned this trip to Cleveland months ago, and it provided a perfectly timed escape from the storm.

“There’s been bursts of storms just like the precursor to the hurricane, and they’re starting to evacuate there’s like threats about closing down the bridges today,” said Adriana Snedaker.

Jan Luke and Len Weaver just got back on vacation from Orlando and described the mad dash.

“The traffic was steady because people we’re trying to get out of Orlando and out of other areas trying to get to the airport and being that we’re not from the area it was kind of difficult to get to where we needed to go,” said Luke.

They, like many others on the flight, were fortunate to be able to leave.

Hopkins saw a few cancellations in the Florida area. Flights out of Miami and Ft. Lauderdale were cancelled because of the weather.

Lauren Toprani moved from Ohio to Florida a few months ago, and even though she’ll be safe here for the next few days, she worries about others down south.

“I don’t know how people can manage without water or using their phones," she said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the hurricane is expected to really hit Florida Thursday night and move north Friday.

