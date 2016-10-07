Bath Police send warning about 'resurrection parties'

Police in Bath Township are warning parents about word of potentially deadly parties being held. This disturbing practice involves a group of people getting together to do heroin, leaving one person to stay sober and administer Narcan if someone overdoses.

Bath Police have not been called out to any of these "resurrection parties." They are just warning parents and the general public to be aware of the dangerous practice.

“What they do is everybody abuses the heroin, and when somebody goes into cardiac arrest or respiratory arrest, there's one person that's assigned who is not using the heroin to be the administrator of the Narcan,” said Sgt. Michael Gabel, of the Bath Police Department.

Among the many reasons police are concerned, is that there is no way of knowing how many doses of Narcan it might take to revive someone or how many people might overdose at one of these "resurrection parties."

“Unfortunately they only have one or two doses, and if two people go out, the one dose doesn't always bring a person back. Sometimes it takes two or more doses of this Narcan to bring them around,” he said.

Bath has had two overdose deaths this year and about 15 overdoses so far.

