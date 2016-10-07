North Olmsted church launches disaster relief collection

A local church is collecting items for those impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Alan Jenkins is the Senior Pastor at Columbia Road Baptist Church in North Olmsted. Through a church ministry called the Nehemiah Network, members focus on collecting items for people in need year round.

The scope of their efforts are so large they even have a separate building to house all the items they collect for disaster relief. With their dedication, they’ve been able to help around the country in times of crisis.

“We did the Oklahoma tornado, we’ve done the Louisiana flooding, West Virginia flooding, and we’ve also done the Flint Water Crisis,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says now their efforts are focused toward hurricane victims.

“We’re collecting food items, canned goods, non-perishable items, cleaning supplies, buckets shelves toiletries. There are our fellow Americans and we want to help them out because you never know when a crisis could come to us,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says they’re working with other churches in the areas affected to reach the people who need help. They’re waiting until the storm passes before they make any final travel arrangements, but they plan on taking as much as they can.

“When a crisis hits you hear it on the news, and then you don’t hear anything but the need still goes on”, said Jenkins.

Donations can be dropped off at Nehemiah’s Network located at 4488 West 160th, Cleveland, Ohio 44135.

