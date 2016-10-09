Daughter witnessed crash that killed mother, sister in Garfield Heights

Tiffany Montgomery's 7-year-old daughter just missed being hit by a car when her mother and 5-year-old sister were fatally struck in a crosswalk in Garfield Heights Saturday.

The 7-year-old was not injured, but the 33-year-old mother and younger sister died at the hospital.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not suspected in the accident. The 53-year-old driver who hit them was seen in surveillance video from an area business.

Garfield Heights City Councilman Michael Dudley Sr. said the driver of the car appeared to be distraught and that sun glare may have been the reason for the accident.



"They were crossing in the crosswalk and appeared to have the right of way. The other vehicle stopped coming up on E. 131st, but the other vehicle came out of Rexwood and proceeded to turn. The video looked like there may have been glare by the sun," said Dudley.

Eyewitnesses returned to the scene today at East 131st and Rexwood Drive in Garfield Heights.

"I feel so bad for the little girl who lived - I feel worse for her because she had to see it," said Wanda Pointer, who works at a convenience store just steps away from where the accident happened. "The guy that hit her he was sad too. He was crying too. He didn't mean to do it. I guess they just didn't see each other."



Police are still investigating.

"All I felt I could do is just pray over both of them - pray on the baby, you know, and to ask God to watch over as she was laying in the street," said one woman, who did not want to be identified. The woman left two Teddy bears -- one smaller than the other, she said, symbolizing the mother and daughter who lost their lives there.

The woman said Montgomery was still conscious when she came to the scene.

"She was more worried about her kids. She kept asking about her babies and I just kept telling her that she was going to be OK - that the babies were OK but I didn't even know that one of the babies got hit until I came actually across the street and I saw her laying in the street," the witness said.

