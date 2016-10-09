Cleveland area Latina groups gear up to watch the debate

More than 100 Latina mothers and families are preparing to watch the presidential debate in Cleveland tonight.

Several Latino groups in the Cleveland area are hosting a watch party at the Urban Community School Auditorium at 8 p.m. in Cleveland.

Moms Rising/MamasConPoder, VotoLatino, Ohio's Voice, Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, and La Mega 88.7FM are sponsoring the event.

We have a crew on the way who will watch with voters to hear their opinion of the debate.

