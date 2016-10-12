24 sets of twins, 2 sets of triplets at 1 school district

The chance of giving birth to multiple babies at once is rare, but a recent discovery at the Sandy Valley School District in Magnolia, near Canton, shows remarkable odds.

A teacher found that the district has 26 sets of multiples, including two sets of triplets.

Jann Coates is a technology teacher at Sandy Valley Elementary school, and she also grew up with a twin. Coates said looking at a childhood photo of she and her brother prompted her to look through a directory and count how many sets of twins there were in the school.

She found that Sandy Valley Elementary School had 11 sets of twins and two sets of triplets.

26 sets of multiples found In Sandy Valley School district which only has 1,400 students! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/MtCHFBwU5E — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) October 12, 2016

"I knew we had a lot of twins, I had just never seen them together. To me it's just amazing," said Coates.

And not only are there 13 sets in the elementary school, but after taking a closer look at the district's middle school and high school, Coates found 13 more sets of twins. Coates said it's an incredible coincidence for a school district with only 1,400 students.

There are 10 sets of identical sets of twins, like Olivia and Alicia Costello, who are sophomores at Sandy Valley High.

"One time for an art show when we were little we drew the same thing and we were in separate classrooms," said Alicia.

Kiannah and Mercedes Sarver say the "twin gene" runs in their family.

"It goes like every other generation," said Mercedes.

For the Faiello family, it's not double, but triple the fun with triplets Demi, Dante, and Breeli.

"I love bring a triplet," said Demi.

