Toronto fans travel well for ALCS

Traditionally Toronto fans travel well, and they said to be prepared for a strong Blue Jay presence in Progressive Field Friday night.

For these die-hards, it's a road trip across international borders.



"We came from Saskatchewan, flew 1400 kilometers through Minnesota, Atlanta here to Cleveland," said Brian Freeden. "It's our first away game. We haven't made the playoffs in a lot of years. It's about time.



Blue Jays fans say they've been welcomed to town by Indians fans.



"We get a few pokes here and there but we expect that," said Armel Hall. "We'd do the same."



They say the "six," as it's known, is gonna give the 216 a run for its money.



"Our offense, Josh Donaldson, our pitching…we're an all around team," said Hall.



They've also got the Indian's former GM, Mark Shapiro, now on their side.



"We have the ultimate line up, and we're ready for tonight," said Jordan Lewis. "Ready for the series. Jays in 5."

"Toronto is ready to win something," said Shannon Moore.



Cleveland does have a recent history of disappointing Toronto fans, with the Cavs ending the Raptors season in this year's eastern conference finals. But baseball fans don't think that's going to translate into a fierce international rivalry between sports fans in the two cities.



To their hosts, Toronto fans says 'Look out Cleveland...here come the Blue Jays.'



"We have the next championship baseball team, Toronto Blue Jays," predicted Lewis.

