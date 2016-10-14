Indians jersey history dates back more than a century

Indians historian and curator Jeremy Feador has years of jerseys stored, and the uniforms show off the history of the team.

In 1909, the team wore traditional pinstripes, while in 1920 they wore World Champions jerseys to match their World Series win. 28 years later, they wore a similar but more colorful jersey as they brought home another title.

The Cleveland Indians were also once ranked as having the worst uniform in MLB history for the red uniform the team worse in the 1970s. The uniform has since appeared on a Complex list of the most influential baseball uniforms.

The Cleveland Indians take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the ALCS Friday night. Read live coverage of the game here.

