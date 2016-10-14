Indians raise $1 million for Larry Doby fund

The Cleveland Indians are working to continue the legacy of one of their historical players by raising money for inner city youth.

Rebecca Kodysh is the Executive Director of Community Impact for the Indians. She says Indians manager Terry Francona thought of the idea for the fund to help inner city youth after seeing a series of violence in Cleveland.

“He really made the decision that he didn’t want to just talk about it he wanted to so something about it," said Kodysh. "He reached out to the clubhouse and asked them to reach out."

Every player on the roster, coaching staff, plus support staff came together to raise a million dollars in a matter of days.

“A million dollars was raised and it’s growing,” said Kodysh.

With the help of the Cleveland Foundation, the Indians want the money to be donated to educational programs and organizations that focus on inner city youth.

While the outcome of this series is yet to be determined, Kodysh says fans can be proud that their team are already champions for a good cause.

“It’s a true example to what a special group of guys we have right now," she said. "It’s a very special thing and we’re so thankful to them for their generosity."

Kodysh says that the community is welcome to donate to the fund through the Cleveland Foundation.

