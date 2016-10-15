Teen fatally shot at Mr. Hero during robbery; suspect in custody

UPDATE: Police have arrested a suspect in Patel's murder.

Sunny Ravi Patel, 15, was fatally shot in the head during a robbery at Mr. Hero on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officers said Patel was working at the restaurant when a man walked in and fired a single shot, fatally wounding him. The shooter then took money from the register and fled.

Patel, a student in the Mayfield City School District, was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

"The Mayfield City School District extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our student Sunny Ravi Patel, a sophomore at Mayfield High School," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "This senseless tragedy devastates our Mayfield family. Counselors will be on site on Monday and throughout the days of the week to come to offer guidance, comfort and support to our students, staff and community. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Patel family."

Patel's family says that he was planning on watching the Indians game with friends Friday night, but instead chose to work and help out his family. His father Ravi said that, even at a young age, his son made his family and working hard top priorities.

“He was a nice behaving boy. He always respected everyone," said Patel.

On Sunday, police apprehended a suspect in the murder after a short chase.

The suspect is believed to be 5'10 to 6'0 tall, thin build, wearing a white rag over his face, sunglasses, a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with pull strings and gray Adidas sweatpants with black and white stripes down the sides.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or the CHPD at 216-321-1234. Callers may remain anonymous.

“Try to share the story so we can get this killer off the streets," Sunny's cousin Parth Patel told Cleveland 19.

"It’s ridiculous. A 15 year old kid just helping our parents out. Help us catch this guy because we can’t have this happen again," said Patel.

Patel's funeral will be held Monday at the Bush Funeral Home in Parma. The services, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., are open to anyone who wants to pay their respects.

