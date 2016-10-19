Cleveland Hts. student says she was assaulted in closet during school

The student says she was assaulted during school hours. (Source: WOIO)

Police say they're investigating after a student at Cleveland Heights High School said she was sexually assaulted by several youths in a storage closet at the school during school hours.

Police say the girl said she was sexually assaulted at the school in University Heights last week. The school's head of security reported the incident to police the following day.

Investigators have identified three juvenile suspects. The district says those students have been suspended indefinitely until the investigation is finished. No charges have been filed.

Police say it's possible the assault was planned.

"We are aware of the incident and are currently conducting an investigation in conjunction with the University Heights Police Department," the school district said in a statement. "The students in question have been suspended indefinitely until the investigation into their actions is complete. The school district takes this matter very seriously, and we are cooperating with police in order to ensure the matter is investigated thoroughly."

The victim didn't know the suspects by name, according to authorities, but had seen them around school.

