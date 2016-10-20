Cavaliers (including Toronto native Tristan Thompson) rooting for Indians

The Indians are headed to the World Series and the Cleveland Cavaliers are just as excited as the rest of the city.

Some of the players including JR Smith, Tristan Thomson, and LeBron James watched Game 5 of the ALCS at Town Hall in Ohio City Wednesday night.

“It’s great, obviously," James said. "We all know the excitement that’s going on in our town right now. As good as it is for the players, on both sides, it’s even better for our fans to get an opportunity. People have followed the Indians followed the Cavs, covered the Indians, covered the Cavs for so many years, it’s great for them."

LeBron explained that Toronto native Tristan Thompson is also "All in" for the Indians.

“Tristan is happy, man. He has a right to still root for the Blue Jays, he is Canadian, but he’s happy for those guys and happy to be a part of this,” said James.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue is also excited for the Tribe, saying he congratulated Indians manager Terry Francona after the game.

“We talked last night, I texted him last night -- I’m just so happy for him, happy for the city of Cleveland. Cleveland is doing some great things right now,” said Lue.

The Cavaliers are preparing to play their first home game of the season on Tuesday, which is the same day the Indians play Game 1 of the World Series in Cleveland.

“It’s great we get to host the World Series and get our rings on the same night,” said James.

