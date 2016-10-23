Who will the world be rooting for? Indians no longer the underdog

LeBron James put it best when he took to the mic at Progressive Field at Game 2 of the ALDS: "It's always us against the world. Cleveland against the world!!!"



And, after the Chicago Cubs big win last night, nothing could be truer.

In Cleveland, we are used to being the underdogs, but not this time.



Will the world be rooting against Cleveland when the players take to the field on Tuesday night for game one of the World Series?



"It's a possibility," said Tribe fan Mike Cesa.



We know the Buckeye state will be cheering on the Indians, but who will the rest of the country want to win? The team that won their last World Series in 1948, or the one that won their last one in 1908?



"Chicago overall, they are not an underdog. They've had the Bulls! They've had the Blackhawks. They've had the Bears. They've even had the White Sox. All we've had are the Cavaliers, which is great, but once you have that championship, you know you want more," said WMJI morning show personality, Tracey Carroll.



The story line just got more exciting, the line out the Indian's team shop longer. Who would have thought at the beginning of this season the Tribe would be World Series bound? Heck, we were just hoping for a little something to cheer about.



"We just wanted to get a wild card- you know, let alone be in the playoffs- going through Boston, and then through Boston, going through a great team like Toronto and then making it all the way to the World Series," said Jim Coudriet of Tallmadge.

At the end of the day, all that matters here in Cleveland is that it's Tribe time on a stage that's being built for the World Series right now at Progressive Field.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.