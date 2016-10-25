UH psychologist tells Indians fans to 'stay calm'

Tribe Fans: listen up.

Before you get yourself too worked up about the drama that will inevitably play out on the field during the World Series, a University Hospitals' psychologist says fans may want to take a lesson from the approach many of the Indians players say they will be taking. Approach the game like any other. Don't get too high or too low mentally.

Dr. Jeff Janata, the Division Chief of Psychology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center says to remember this:

"Baseball is a game of failure. The greatest of the hitters fail 70 percent if the time," said Janata.

Inevitably, one team is going to win. Another team is going to lose. In order to avoid the feelings that come with a major loss or disappointment, try to remain even-keeled.

"Most of us are going to be let down so you should be realistic about that and use that to modulate our enthusiasm is probably smart and strategic, but a lot of us get carried away anyway," added Janata.

Good luck with that one!

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.