Gunman gets life in prison in death of teen Mr. Hero employee

The man who pleaded guilty to gunning down a 15-year-old Mr. Hero employee has been sentenced to life in prison.

Daveion Perry was facing aggravated murder and several other charges.

Perry, who was indicted on 15 counts less than two weeks ago, admitted to shooting and killing Sunny Patel on Oct. 14. Prosecutors say he confessed to avoid the death penalty.

Perry signed his name to surveillance pictures and also wrote a statement, admitting to the killing.

Sunny, a sophomore at Mayfield High School, was working at his family's restaurant on South Taylor Rd. in Cleveland Heights when Perry walked in and shot him in the neck, fatally wounding him. He then took money from the register and fled.

The day after the deadly shooting, police say Perry brandished a weapon and robbed a Subway restaurant in University Heights. He then robbed the Dollar General store on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights the following day.

Police arrested Perry on Overlook Road shortly after he left Dollar General.

The court showed the surveillance video of the deadly shooting. The family was in the courtroom at the time.

Patel's mother and father had statements read in court.

There was also statements from other family members.

"I've never hated anyone until I met you. I hate you for being the last person Sunny saw and his last moments being felt with fear. I hate you for holding my aunt and uncle hostage after you shot and killed my cousin," said Sunny's cousin.

