Fairview Park parents push for levy

A group of parents and others in the Fairview Park Community are pushing for a levy that would allow renovations to the district’s school building.

Issue 112 will be on the ballot next Tuesday. If it passes, the levy would provide over $35 million worth of renovation.

Jessica Edison is on the Committee Chair of Friends of Fairview Park City Schools, a group of parents working to spread the word about the issue 112.

Edison said that all of the district’s school buildings are in need of repairs including plumbing, to electrical, and structural renovations.

"When we had 90 degree weather it was over 100 degrees in the school because we don’t have air-conditioning in our middle school or high school,” said Edison.

Eidson has two school aged children in the Fairview Park school district, and two more that will follow. She says her passion for the levy comes from concern about her children and other students.

“When Issue 112 passes we will get air conditioning in the schools we will get a new boiler. We’re going to get new updates classrooms. Issue 112 will be about 25 cents a day for each 100,000 home evaluation,” said Eidson.

