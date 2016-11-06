Northeast Ohio weather: More clouds than sun on Good Friday

* Mostly cloudy today

* Quiet and mild tonight

* Warm and stormy Easter weekend

A light jacket should do the trick today. We've settled into some pretty quiet weather.

Short Term Forecast:

Expect mostly cloudy skies this Good Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will top out around 66°. We will see a little sunshine.

We'll remain cloudy and mild through the night, as temperatures fall only into the lower 50s.

Easter Weekend Outlook:

We're still on track for a warm and unsettled Easter weekend! Temperatures will approach 80° on Saturday! We'll top around 73° on Easter.

Scattered showers and storms are expected both days. If you have outdoor plans, you should have an indoor contingency plan.

Looking Ahead:

In the wake of Sunday's storms, cooler air will moves into NE Ohio on Monday. Models indicate highs around 60 on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain and storms return to the forecast by Wednesday.

