Northeast Ohio weather: Stormy forecast

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The potential for heavy rain and severe weather is with us through tomorrow evening. The first front tonight will be the focus for showers and storms. Things should dry out overnight leaving a dry morning drive tomorrow. The next system affects us tomorrow afternoon with more showers and storms developing. The best risk of storms will be in the evening where some storms could go severe. It will be windy and very warm tomorrow. Much colder air builds in by Friday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will not make it out of the 50s.

