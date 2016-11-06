Northeast Ohio weather: Heads up! Severe storms are possible this evening!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today’s forecast will be very similar to yesterday’s forecast. We will be a bit warmer though! Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s today.

Our big weather story today will be the threat for more storms. Numerous severe storms are possible, with the main threats being damaging wind and large hail. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also occur.

Storms will begin to develop after 4:00 PM and will likely move into the Cleveland metro area after 6:00 PM.

The worst weather will move out of NE Ohio by midnight.

Calmer and Cooler Days Are Coming:

After this evening’s storms have passed, cooler air will move into NE Ohio.

Friday’s high: 56°

Saturday’s high: 55°

Sunday’s high: 60°

Friday will be windy and dry, with late-day clearing.

Weekend Outlook:

The most impactful part of this weekend’s forecast for you will be the big cooldown!

We’re also watching a system that’ll be moving through the Ohio Valley on Saturday. A few light rain showers may be pushed into NE Ohio during the day Saturday. Models keep most of this activity in the southern end of our viewing area, but I can’t rule out a few light showers clipping those of you who live closer to Lake Erie.

We’ll dry out and clear out by Sunday.

We should return to the 70s by Tuesday of next week.