Northeast Ohio weather: Major weekend change and dry

It will be sunny and warmer this weekend. (Source: Kevin Goodman) DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
This is one of those major and quick swings in weather ahead this weekend. Much warmer air is building in Saturday. The sun shines and temperatures quickly warm. I can see many spots around 60 degrees for a late day high. Clear sky Saturday night. Some additional clouds roll in Sunday with more of a mix of clouds and sun. The main story will be a gusty south wind that develops.
All this will do is push temperatures above 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.
