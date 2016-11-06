Northeast Ohio weather: Major weekend change and dry

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

This is one of those major and quick swings in weather ahead this weekend. Much warmer air is building in Saturday. The sun shines and temperatures quickly warm. I can see many spots around 60 degrees for a late day high. Clear sky Saturday night. Some additional clouds roll in Sunday with more of a mix of clouds and sun. The main story will be a gusty south wind that develops.

All this will do is push temperatures above 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.