Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet forecast leading up to Easter weekend!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning to you! Happy Hump Day! We’re halfway to the weekend! The forecast for the rest of the work week is very quiet.

Short Term Forecast:

Expect decreasing clouds and dry weather today. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

If you’re headed to the ballpark tonight for a 6:10 PM first pitch, look forward to mostly clear skies for the game. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s at the top of the game.

We’ll fall into the upper 30s by sunrise Thursday. Clouds will increase after 1:00 AM.

Quiet Ending To The Work Week:

The weather will be pretty tranquil through Good Friday.

Thursday: 55°, mostly cloudy, slight chance of a rain shower

Friday: 64°, a mix of sun and clouds

Easter Weekend Outlook:

We’re still on track for some unsettled weather over Easter weekend!

Scattered showers and storms are possible both days. If you have outdoor plans, you may want to have an indoor contingency plan.

Our other big weather story over the weekend will be the MAJOR warm up! We’re headed into the upper 70s each day.